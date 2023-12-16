Capitol Family Office Inc. Sells 1,994 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 11.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 364,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,633,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,575. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

