Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 10.4% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.26. 319,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,581,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $538.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $16,730,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 156,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 1,886,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

