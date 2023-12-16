Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Reduced by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.33 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

