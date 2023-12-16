Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Ajay Agrawal Sells 16,500 Shares

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

