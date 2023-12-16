Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 11.3% in November

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,814.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,551 shares of company stock worth $1,169,013 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cars.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CARS. UBS Group began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.09. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

