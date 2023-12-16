Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $267.47 and last traded at $268.96. 90,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 257,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.13.

Specifically, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

