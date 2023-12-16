Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Trading Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $267.47 and last traded at $268.96. Approximately 90,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 257,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.13.

Specifically, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.00 and its 200 day moving average is $256.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

