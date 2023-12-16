Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 546 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $10,925.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.07 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $540.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 174,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

