Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

CTTMF stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

