Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Catena Media Stock Performance
CTTMF stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.
About Catena Media
