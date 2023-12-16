Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

