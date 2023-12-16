CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.90.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $51,188,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $51,188,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 545,799 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

