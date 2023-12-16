Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

