CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average is $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

