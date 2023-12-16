CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance boosted its position in Walmart by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 162,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 61,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 144.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.35. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.