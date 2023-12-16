CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Christina M. Corley Sells 700 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,794. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

