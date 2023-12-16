Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRPOF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Ceapro has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

