Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 5,208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,899. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

