Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

NYCB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 29,449,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,708,845. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

