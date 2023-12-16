Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. 7,087,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,507. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

