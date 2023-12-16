Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NRG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. 6,301,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

