Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 4.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 1,986,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,627. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

