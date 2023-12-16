Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.98. 4,149,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,037. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

