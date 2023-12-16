Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 65,906,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,735,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

