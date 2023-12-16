Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $459,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 150.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 5,645,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.