Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $610,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

