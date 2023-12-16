Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.02 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.37. 3,389,236 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

