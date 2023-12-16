Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $231,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 470,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

