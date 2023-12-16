Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $75.96.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
