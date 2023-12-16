Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 10,616 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 900,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

