Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 38 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $421.15. The stock had a trading volume of 484,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.35 and its 200 day moving average is $368.40. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $424.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

