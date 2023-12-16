Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 473 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.63. 1,465,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,711. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $167.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.50.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

