CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. 9,030,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

