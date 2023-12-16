Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. 5,938,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,454. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

