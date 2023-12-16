Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,203 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,236. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,971,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

