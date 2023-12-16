Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,316,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. 212,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

