Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,997. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

