Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,918. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

