Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 332,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

