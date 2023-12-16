Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.14. 5,260,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,372. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.13.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

