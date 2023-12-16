Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.32.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $379.93. 2,262,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

