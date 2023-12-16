Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $558.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,829. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $576.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

