Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,266,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,117. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

