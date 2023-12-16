Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $895,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,519 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $232.93 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

