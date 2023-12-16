Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.