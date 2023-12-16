Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,574 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,837. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.