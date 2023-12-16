Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

