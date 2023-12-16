Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 163 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $17.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $698.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $626.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

