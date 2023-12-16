Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 233 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,720,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

