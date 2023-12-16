Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,336 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,906,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,735,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

