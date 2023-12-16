Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 276 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.83.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.13. 3,862,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,717. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.33.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

